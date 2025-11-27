Odisha House set for Murmu address as President returns to her legislative roots

President Droupadi Murmu will address the inaugural winter session of the Odisha Assembly on Friday — returning to the House where she began her political journey 25 years ago as an MLA from Rairangpur.

A two-time MLA who also served as a minister in the BJP-BJD coalition government, Murmu will speak in the afternoon and visit Room No. 11, the chamber she used during her tenure as a legislator. This will be the first time the House witnesses such an address by a sitting President.

Speaker Surma Padhy said: “All arrangement have been made for the President’s visit. It’s an historic moment. We all are proud and privileged to welcome the President, who once served as member of this House. She was also a cabinet minister.”

The Assembly premises, including her former ministerial office, has been spruced up ahead of her arrival.

Deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo told The Telegraph: “I had the privilege to be a member of the Odisha Assembly when Madam President was the member… It is a great privilege for us to listen to the President, the daughter of Odisha who reached such a great height.”

BJD MLA Arun Sahoo said: “Her journey from the grassroots to the office of the President is phenomenal… We all are inspired by her simplicity, honesty and commitment to work.”

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and others are scheduled to be present during Murmu’s address.

Security has been tightened with a four-tier cover and extensive deployment across Bhubaneswar.