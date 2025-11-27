Bollywood socialite Orry questioned in Rs 252-crore Dawood-linked drug case

Bollywood socialite and social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, was questioned by the anti-narcotics cell of Mumbai police’s crime branch on Wednesday in connection with a ₹252-crore mephedrone (MD) drug-trafficking syndicate linked with the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor had on Tuesday appeared before the investigators to record his statement in the case.

“Orry was summoned last week, but he sought more time for his appearance, stating that he was out of the city. He appeared before the Ghatkopar unit of the anti-narcotics cell on Wednesday and his statement was recorded in connection with allegations made by the accused in the case,” said a police officer.

Sources said Orry was summoned for questioning following claims made by Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, an alleged drug trafficker with links to the Dawood gang. He was recently deported from Dubai.

During interrogation, Shaikh claimed he had organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai which were attended by several high-profile personalities including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, said a source.

Shaikh claimed that Dawood’s nephew Alishah Parkar was present at some

of these gatherings.

The case dates back to March last year when the police seized 126.14kg of MD valued at around ₹252 crore from a manufacturing unit on a farm in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. The probe has gained momentum with the deportation and arrest of Shaikh earlier this month.