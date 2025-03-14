MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha government announces that students can pursue BEd just after completing their Class XII

Objective of introducing the course is to streamline teachers’ education and allow students to enter teaching career at an early stage of their lives. says higher education minister

Subhashish Mohanty Published 14.03.25, 05:10 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Odisha government on Thursday announced that students can pursue BEd (Bachelor of Education) just after completing their Class XII. The decision is per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, officials said.

Odisha’s higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said: “Eligible students can enroll in the BEd programme through the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). The ITEP offers a four-year BEd course. The students will ultimately benefit from completing the degree in four years instead of the conventional five-year duration mandated by the current BEd curriculum.”

The minister said: “Currently, the state has 16 government-run teacher training institutes. Eight of them have already signed an MoU with nearby colleges to facilitate the programme. The programme will commence once the National Council For Teacher Education gives its nod.”

The minister said the objective of introducing the course is to streamline teachers’ education and allow students to enter the teaching career at an early stage of their lives. It will also enhance the overall quality of education in the state.”

