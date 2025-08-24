MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
From CRPF chief to deputy NSA: Anish Dayal Singh to steer India’s security playbook

Singh will also coordinate with the IB and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) to strengthen intelligence integration across agencies

Our Web Desk Published 24.08.25, 01:27 PM
Anish Dayal Singh.

Anish Dayal Singh. File picture

The Government of India has named Anish Dayal Singh, a senior Indian Police Service officer, as the country’s new Deputy National Security Adviser (Dy NSA).

Singh brings over three decades of experience in intelligence and counter-terrorism to one of India’s top security posts.

Singh has led some of India’s most critical security forces. He served as Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), while also holding additional charge of the National Security Guard (NSG). Earlier, he was Special Director at the Intelligence Bureau (IB), giving him deep operational insight into domestic and border security challenges.

In his new role, Singh will work closely with the National Security Adviser in providing strategic guidance on emerging and ongoing threats.

His expertise in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism is expected to shape policy at a time when India is confronting terrorism, insurgency and cyber vulnerabilities.

Singh will also coordinate with the IB and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) to strengthen intelligence integration across agencies.

Officials have said Singh’s leadership and field experience is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening India’s national security apparatus..

