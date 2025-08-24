MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Champai Soren under house arrest in view of tribals' protests over land acquisition: Police

Soren, however, termed the move as undemocratic, and said his house arrest was ordered for supporting the tribals and their protest

PTI Published 24.08.25, 01:52 PM
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren during a visit at his native village, in Seraikela Kharsawan district, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren during a visit at his native village, in Seraikela Kharsawan district, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. PTI picture

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday to avoid law and order issues in view of protests by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a multi-core state-run health institute, police said.

His son Babulal Soren, along with supporters who were on way to Ranchi, have also been detained at a police station, they said.

"Champai Soren is under house arrest as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in view of the tribal outfits' protests," Ranchi City Deputy Superintendent of Police, K V Raman, told PTI.

A large number of police personnel have also been deployed and barricades put up at strategic points in the wake of the protests on Sunday, he said.

Soren, however, termed the move as undemocratic, and said his house arrest was ordered for supporting the tribals and their protest.

