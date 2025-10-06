Odisha: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary launches bird trail for avian enthusiasts

A two-kilometre birding trail has been opened to the public inside Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in western Odisha as part of the Wildlife Week 2025 celebrations that began on October 2.

The new trail offers an alternative for tourists unable to visit the Chilika lagoon, long known as a paradise for birdwatchers.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Hirakud Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das, told The Telegraph, “It is a dedicated birding trek for nature enthusiasts, children and youth. The trail passes through small rivulets and streams, grasslands and dense forest patches of Debrigarh, allowing trekkers to observe both ground-nesting and tree-nesting birds.”

Part of the trail runs along the Hirakud wetland, where waders can often be sighted. “Debrigarh sanctuary is home to over 340 bird species throughout the year, while the Hirakud wetland hosts more than 110 wintering species. We have signage identifying birds through their calls and trained naturalists who can recognise species by sound,” Das added.

Forty-two information boards describing commonly seen species — including their names, lifespan, nesting habits, diet and distinctive calls — have been installed along the trail to help visitors identify birds.

To enhance the experience, the forest department has also produced a short film illustrating bird vocalisations such as mating, distress and contact calls. “Every call we hear from a bird has a specific meaning. Some relate to territorial defence, mobbing, or social communication,” Das said. “The trail, guided by trained naturalists, will enable visitors to recognise species and understand their behaviour.”

Officials noted that each tree in the sanctuary shelters at least ten varieties of birds, yet most remain unnoticed. “Habitat loss directly threatens their nesting grounds,” the DFO said. “Learning to identify birds by sight or sound encourages awareness and protection of their environment.”

Forest officials also highlighted the broader benefits of birdwatching. “The birding trail teaches patience and focus, helping people appreciate the forest ecosystem where trees, birds, water, and soil are interdependent. Birds are indicators of environmental change, and observing them fosters empathy toward other forms of life,” they said.

The initiative aims to offer an educational opportunity for visitors of all ages and a chance to understand nature while promoting Debrigarh as one of Odisha’s emerging eco-tourism destinations.