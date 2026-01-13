Odisha clears five-year plan to restore Chilika Lake ecology, fisheries and water balance

The Odisha government has approved a five-year integrated plan to restore and protect Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, with a focus on ecological recovery and sustainable livelihoods.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the Chilika Development Authority chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening.

“Chilika is a treasure trove of our biodiversity and all possible steps need to be taken for its protection,” Majhi said.

The proposed plan includes excavation of the lake’s mouth, dredging of feeder channels at Balugaon, Magarmukha and Palur, and removal of accumulated silt to improve water flow and salinity balance.

It also envisages setting up fish landing centres to strengthen fisheries resources, along with new development and research infrastructure aimed at improving biodiversity and long-term ecological stability.

The implementation of the plan is expected to take five years, officials said.

The chief minister also directed officials to prepare a separate plan for tourism development in the lagoon.

Proposals discussed included organising bird, seafood and boat festivals, installation of a lighthouse and setting up an interpretation centre at Chilika.