Odisha bags Rs 1 lakh crore investment intents

The Odisha government on Saturday announced that it had received investment intents worth ₹1 lakh crore during its two-day Investors’ Meet in Calcutta.

The event saw the signing of 27 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with an investment potential of ₹81,864 crore, expected to generate over 63,161 jobs. In addition, nine investment intent proposals amounting to ₹18,453 crore were received, with the potential to create over 27,591 jobs, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Over 500 industry leaders, business associations and institutional stakeholders participated in the meet, which showcased Odisha’s industrial strengths, infrastructure readiness and policy-driven growth model.

Addressing the gathering at ITC Sonar, Calcutta, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “Odisha is ready to co-anchor the next phase of industrial growth in the East under the vision of Purvodaya, through collaboration, integrated value chains and shared prosperity.”

He invited industry leaders to partner with Odisha, stating that growth in the East should be collaborative, not competitive, with states leveraging each other’s strengths to build a strong eastern industrial corridor.

“Odisha is financially strong and economically secure, transforming from a resource-based economy to a value-added and advanced manufacturing hub driven by speed, scale and sustainability,” Majhi added.

The meet featured 130 high-level B2G interactions and four sectoral roundtables. The hosiery, apparel accessories & technical textiles roundtable drew CXO-level participation from 18 companies. The metal ancillary, downstream and engineering goods roundtable featured 22 companies. The plastics, chemicals, packaging and recycling roundtable included 24 firms. The pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotech roundtable also saw participation from 24 companies, reflecting deep industry interest in key sectors.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha is positioning itself as a natural hub for eastern India through infrastructure, port-led logistics, fast project execution, policy stability and a skilled workforce. “We aim to build a Samruddha Odisha by 2036 while contributing to Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

The state government assured the timely conversion of MoUs into projects with dedicated facilitation and handholding support.