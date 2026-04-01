Odisha Assembly in uproar over Nishikant Dubey’s remarks on Biju Patnaik

The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday witnessed pandemonium over alleged remarks against Biju Patnaik, with the Opposition demanding a censure motion against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for comments they termed derogatory towards the late chief minister.

Members of the BJD, Congress and the CPM stormed into the well of the House soon after proceedings began, raising slogans and questioning the BJP government’s

silence on Dubey’s remarks. The disruption led to repeated adjournments throughout the day.

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Dubey had allegedly claimed that Biju Patnaik had links with the CIA and acted as a conduit between Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and the US government and the intelligence agency. Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday criticised Dubey, saying that he “needs a mental doctor”.

BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das said the remarks were not just an insult to Biju Patnaik but to the “4.5 crore people of Odisha”. “The BJP came to power on the plank of Odia Asmita. Where is that pride now?” he asked, adding that the party had moved a notice seeking a censure motion.

The motion submitted to the Assembly secretariat termed Dubey’s comments “defamatory and false” and said they had hurt the pride of Odias.

Congress MLA Ashok Das also demanded an apology, saying national leaders who contributed to the state’s development should not be insulted. CPM MLA Laxman Munda asserted that such remarks against Biju Patnaik were unacceptable.

The BJP sought to distance itself from the controversy. Party leaders reiterated their respect for Biju Patnaik while maintaining that Dubey’s remarks were personal.

BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy said the party held Biju Patnaik in high regard but criticised the BJD for aligning with the Congress, noting the late leader’s opposition to the party.

Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said Dubey’s statement was made in his personal capacity and was “highly inappropriate and unacceptable”. He said the remarks had caused “deep anguish” to chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others.