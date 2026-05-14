RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale’s Pakistan dialogue pitch triggers Opposition attack

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's call for dialogue with Pakistan, in a departure from the Narendra Modi government's stated line that "terror and talks can't go together", triggered sharp Opposition attacks on Wednesday, with leaders questioning both the timing and the motive behind the remarks.

Opposition leaders argued that any similar suggestion from their ranks would have invited charges of being "anti-national", with the "bhakt brigade" and television channels going all out to slam them. They also hinted at possible external influence, pointing to alleged US pressure.

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In an interview with PTI on Tuesday, Hosabale said India must respond firmly to provocations such as Pulwama-like attacks to safeguard national security and self-respect, but cautioned against shutting the door on engagement.

"If Pakistan is like a pinprick trying to create incidents like Pulwama, etc., we have to answer appropriately according to the situation…. But at the same time, we need not close the doors. We should always be ready to engage them (Pakistan) in a dialogue," he said.

The RSS leader also emphasised civil society contact and people-to-people ties. He was responding to questions on how India should deal with Pakistan.

In his address to the nation post Operation Sindoor, Modi had reiterated the government's hardline stance. "Terror and talks cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot flow together," he had said.

Against this backdrop, Hosabale's pitch for keeping channels of dialogue open marked a notable divergence. The remark came soon after he visited the US and the UK as part of the organisation's centenary outreach — a factor the Opposition cited to suggest possible external influence.

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh seized on the comments, suggesting the US trip may have influenced both Hosabale and the RSS. "It appears that the recent US visit… has impacted him," Ramesh said on X, reviving the charge that the government bends before American interests.

Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the rationale for reopening dialogue, citing the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-based militants killed civilians. "What has materially changed… that warrants dialogue?" he asked, pressing whether Pakistan had shown any commitment to abandon terrorism as state policy.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, however, welcomed the RSS leader’s call and said: “It has been the PDP's stand, particularly of (former chief minister) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, that if you want to have a permanent peace in J&K, we should keep the window of dialogue open with Pakistan. There is no other way. Even (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee sahab said change friends but not your neighbours."