SCB Medical College and Hospital fire: Odisha Assembly paralysed for fourth day as Opp demands health minister's removal

Proceedings in the Odisha Assembly remained paralysed for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, with the Opposition persisting in its demand for the resignation of health minister Mukesh Mahaling over the SCB Medical College and Hospital fire mishap that killed 12 people on Monday.

As soon as the House convened, Opposition members trooped into the well, raising slogans and demanding Mahaling’s immediate resignation.

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Amid the uproar, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House. She later convened an all-party meeting to break the deadlock, but it failed as the Opposition stuck to its demand.

BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das said: “It’s an insensitive government. The people were killed but the state health minister is not resigning. What kind of justice is this? He should step down.”

Das also questioned why no action had been taken against SCB Medical College and Hospital superintendent Dr Goutam Satpathy. “During the BJD government, he was suspended for engaging in private practice. He did not have the required experience to head a premier institute like SCB Medical College and Hospital,” he said.

Former minister and MLA Arun Sahoo raised concerns over the appointment process. “How did he supersede nearly 60 candidates to get appointed as superintendent of SCB Medical College? The process has violated the guidelines of the National Health Commission,” he said.

Congress MLA Ashok Das said: “Those responsible for the mishap are still being shielded by the government. We cannot accept it as the government will merely provide compensation and remain silent.”

The BJP, however, defended the minister. MLA Ashok Mohanty said: “The Opposition is politicising the issue. The state government has allocated nearly ₹800 crores for infrastructure development at SCB Medical College and Hospital.”