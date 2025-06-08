Odisha approves urban development and biotech missions for holistic growth

The Odisha government will soon launch two major schemes — the Mukhyamantri Sahaari Bikash Yojana (MSBY) for urban infrastructure development and a dedicated Biotechnology Mission — as part of its Viksit Odisha vision, following their approval by the cabinet on Friday.

The MSBY aims to improve urban infrastructure and revenue generation through an integrated approach. Around ₹6,000 crore will be spent over five financial years (2025–26 to 2029–30). For the current financial year, ₹1,100 crore has been allocated.

The scheme will facilitate the creation of 50,000 urban infrastructure projects and generate wage employment for over five workers. It also includes over 5,000 afforestation projects to protect the environment and address climate change.

Key components include the development of kalyan mandaps, multi-purpose halls, town halls, crematoria, community centres, market complexes, roads, drains, parks, multi-utility commercial complexes, vending zones, fish and weekly markets, parking areas, mini cold storages, EV charging stations and micro-tourism facilities. Riverfronts and water bodies will be developed alongside afforestation drives.

Under the Biotechnology Mission, the government will invest ₹1,113.50 crore over the five-year period. The scheme will promote higher education, research, and infrastructure in promising biotech areas, focusing on the “5Is” — Innovation, Incubation, Investment, Income and Impact — to build enterprises and industries.

It will strengthen academic excellence, skill development and industry-aligned capacity building. Product/process development, commercialisation and IP monetisation will also be promoted.

A government release said Odisha’s diverse ecosystem, rich natural resources, and skilled manpower present untapped potential in biotechnology. The state is home to several premier institutions engaged in biotech education and research. Recognising this, biotechnology has been declared a thrust sector in Odisha’s Industrial Policy Resolution 2022.