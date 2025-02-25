Obesity duty gladdens Omar Abdullah, J&K seethes at delay over restoration of statehood

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed joy at being nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of those who would launch an anti-obesity campaign, triggering a war of words between the National Conference and the PDP.

Omar's nomination at a time the Centre is delaying the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir has led to stronger criticism of the chief minister and his party.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As mentioned in yesterday's #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food,” Modi wrote on X.

“I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger! @anandmahindra @nirahua1 @realmanubhaker @mirabai_chanu @Mohanlal @NandanNilekani @OmarAbdullah @ActorMadhavan @shreyaghoshal @SmtSudhaMurty "Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier. #FightObesity.”

Omar replied saying he was "very happy to join the campaign against obesity".

"Obesity causes a number of lifestyle-related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes & breathing problems, not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety & depression,” Omar wrote.

PDP leader Waheed Para struck back with a disparaging Kashmiri proverb which loosely means "taking humiliation as an achievement". The comment triggered a counter from the NC’s social media in-charge, Ifra Jan. "The road to statehood is laden with snakes who have been tasked to sabotage it. After all, a UAPA bail must have a price on it,” she said.