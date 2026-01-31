Not pro-BJP, Tharoor says after Rahul meet, affirms support to Congress, Kerala polls

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said his views on certain issues should not be misconstrued as “pro-BJP”, adding that they were either “pro-government or pro-India”.

Tharoor, a four-time MP and Congress Working Committee member, had on Thursday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redress of his grievances, after which he said “all is good” and “we are all on the same page”.

He had been upset over the treatment meted out to him at a Kochi event recently and attempts by some leaders to sideline him in Kerala.

Tharoor’s strained ties with senior party leaders appeared to have eased as he attended a commemoration meeting on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary at the Kerala Congress headquarters here.

Interacting with the media after the event, Tharoor said the media might have misinterpreted some of his views as pro-BJP, but it was not the case. “I had consistently maintained that on select international matters, I prefer to speak for the country rather than politically. This is not new,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to the Congress, Tharoor said he would be part of the poll campaign in Kerala and would work for the UDF’s victory.

Sources told The Telegraph that Tharoor could be made the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.