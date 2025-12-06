Normalcy at airports restored, says govt; inquiry panel given 15 days to report on disruptions

Normalcy returned to airports across the country on Saturday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said, even as IndiGo continued to cancel hundreds of flights amid an unprecedented crew shortage that has disrupted operations for five consecutive days.

IndiGo, which operates 2,300 flights daily, has cancelled more than 800 flights on Saturday after scrapping 1,600 on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disruptions have left thousands of passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

"Normalcy is restored at airports across the country and all necessary facilities are provided to passengers. Check-in and check-out are happening smoothly," the ministry said in a statement.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd said it has arranged parking for 25 grounded IndiGo aircraft and introduced multiple measures to support stranded passengers.

Additional chairs have been placed across Terminals 1 and 2, complimentary refreshments are being served and more duty terminal managers and customer service executives have been deployed.

Also Read Air India rolls out fare caps, fee waivers amid IndiGo cancellations across major airports

The airport has instructed outlets to maintain adequate food and beverage supplies and is monitoring pricing.

Special gates have been set up to expedite the exit of affected passengers and the help desk is operating round the clock.

A dedicated taskforce comprising terminal operations, baggage handlers, MIAL security, CISF personnel and IndiGo staff has been formed to retrieve checked in baggage from cancelled flights.

The airport is also working to manage stand availability and scheduling amid operational challenges.

A senior government official said appropriate action will be taken after an inquiry committee submits its report within 15 days.

Civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu held a meeting in Delhi with IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, civil aviation secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai to review the situation.

IndiGo has been told to comply with the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) within the given timeframe and ensure prompt ticket refunds.

The DGCA’s four member inquiry panel, comprising Joint Director General Sanjay K. Bramhane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Senior Flight Operations Inspector Captain Kapil Manglik and Flight Operations Inspector Captain Rampal, will ascertain the reasons for the disruptions and recommend mitigation measures.

The ministry has capped economy airfares between Rs 7,500 and Rs 18,000 depending on distance.

IndiGo has been directed to complete refunds for cancelled and delayed flights by 8 pm on Sunday and deliver baggage separated from passengers within 48 hours.

The airline recorded an On Time Performance of 3.7 per cent on 5 December.

At Ranchi airport, IndiGo cancelled 14 flights and delayed five on Saturday. Airport Director Vinod Kumar said the airport now has three dedicated counters to assist passengers with refunds and rescheduling.

On Friday, 18 incoming and 18 outgoing IndiGo flights were cancelled.

Kumar attributed the disruptions to a shortage of crew and pilots due to new mandatory rest period rules and said discussions were underway at the highest level to resolve the crisis.