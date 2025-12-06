MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kerala forest watcher killed by wild elephant during tiger census in Attappadi range

The incident occurred inside the Attappadi forest range when a three-member team of wildlife officials, including the victim, was carrying out census procedures

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 06.12.25, 08:50 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A wildlife official conducting a tiger census was killed by a wild elephant inside the Attappadi forest range, police said on Saturday, underscoring the risks faced by conservation workers in the Western Ghats.

The deceased, identified as Kalimuthu, 52, was a watcher with the state forest department.

He was part of a three-member team carrying out routine census procedures in the remote stretch of the northern district when the incident occurred.

Officials said the team was returning from the field when a wild elephant suddenly charged at them, forcing the officers to scatter in panic across uneven terrain. While two members of the team escaped with minor injuries, Kalimuthu did not make it out.

He was later found dead in a nearby area after a brief search, according to the police. The department is expected to order an internal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Human–wildlife conflict continues to rise in parts of Kerala, particularly in forest-fringe communities around Attappadi, where shrinking habitats and expanding settlements have increased the likelihood of dangerous encounters for both residents and officials.

He was a native of the Nellipathi tribal settlement in Agali, authorities added.

