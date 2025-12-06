Air India rolls out fare caps and fee waivers amid IndiGo cancellations across major airports

Tata Group owned Air India on Saturday announced a series of measures to support passengers amid the ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions that have left thousands stranded across airports in the country.

The airline said it has introduced a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings and has capped economy airfares on non-stop domestic routes from 4 December to prevent automated revenue management systems from triggering higher fares due to demand surge.

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express said they are ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the civil aviation ministry on Saturday.

As part of the flexibility being extended to customers, passengers who booked flights with either carrier until 4 December for travel until 15 December can reschedule their journey to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee within the validity of the purchased ticket or cancel their booking with a full refund without any cancellation fee.

The one time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until 8 December, 2025. Fare difference will apply in case of rescheduling.

Travel aggregator ixigo also said it will refund the entire convenience and assured fees on tickets purchased on its platform to passengers affected by the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellations.

This refund will be for all passengers whose IndiGo flights are cancelled by the airline between 3-8 December, 2025, the travel aggregator said in a statement.

"We understand how stressful flight disruptions can be. To support inconvenienced passengers in these difficult times, ixigo will refund full convenience fees and assured fees for all our customers whose IndiGo flights are cancelled by the airline between 3-8 December, 2025," it said.

The company said it is committed to help passengers get quick full refunds and help with alternate bookings.

The situation remained difficult for IndiGo passengers as the airline cancelled 41 flights at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Saturday.

Of these, 21 were arrivals from various destinations and 20 were departures to different cities, an Airports Authority of India official said.

The official added that Kolkata Airport had 73 scheduled arrivals and 102 departures on Saturday.

A day earlier, IndiGo cancelled 47 flights arrivals and departures from Kolkata.

The disruptions continued across the network with the airline cancelling more than 400 flights from four major airports on Saturday after securing temporary relaxations in the second phase of the court mandated new flight duty and rest period norms for cockpit crew.