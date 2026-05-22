CBI arrests Pune-based lecturer for NEET-UG physics paper ‘leak’: Officials

The CBI has arrested a Pune-based lecturer for allegedly leaking the physics paper of NEET UG 2026 to a select group of aspirants, officials said on Friday.

The CBI has arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, presently employed with the Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, terming her another “source” for the paper leak.

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“The CBI has identified another key accused who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 physics questions," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency alleged that Havaldar was involved in the NEET UG process after being appointed an expert by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“She had complete access to the physics question paper. In April, she shared some of the questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare,” the statement said.

The CBI arrested Mandhare, a botany teacher from Pune, in connection with the NEET paper leak on May 16.

The agency found that the questions Havaldar shared with the aspirants tallied with the physics paper of NEET UG 2026.

“The CBI conducted searches at various locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is underway,” the agency said.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

The CBI registered its case in the matter on the same day, based on a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Education Ministry.

“So far, 11 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar," the CBI spokesperson said.

So far, the CBI has arrested 11 people in connection with the case, including Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, founder of a coaching centre in Latur; PV Kulkarni, a retired Chemistry lecturer from Pune; and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Botany teacher based in Pune. Both Kulkarni and Mandhare were part of NTA’s NEET-UG 2026 expert panel.

The investigation so far has brought out the actual source of the paper leak, the agency said.

“The middlemen, involved in mobilising students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend special coaching classes where the leaked questions were shared, have been identified and arrested," the spokesperson said.