No more 10-minute deliveries? Centre tells platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy to drop deadline

Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly urged major e-commerce platforms to scrap 10-minute delivery claims.

A meeting was held with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy, to address concerns related to delivery timelines and the safety of gig workers.

Blinkit has already acted on the directive, updating its tagline from “10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep”. Other aggregators are expected to follow suit in the coming days, ANI reported.

The move aims to ensure greater safety, security, and improved working conditions for gig workers. The companies assured the government that they would remove delivery-time commitments from advertisements and social media platforms.

The decision comes amid growing public debates and concerns about gig workers’ working conditions.

In the recent Parliament session, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha spoke about the “pain and misery” of India's gig workers, urging regulations for quick commerce and app-based delivery services and calling for social security benefits, dignity, protection, and fair pay.

The Code on Social Security, 2020—which came into force on November 21, 2025—defines ‘gig workers’ and ‘platform workers’ and provides for social security measures, including life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, and old-age protection.

It also establishes a Social Security Fund and a National Social Security Board dedicated to the welfare of gig and platform workers.

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram portal on August 26, 2021, to create a Comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers, including platform and migrant workers.

This change by delivery platforms follows pressure from gig workers and public concern over working conditions. A section of gig workers had held a massive strike on December 31, 2025, demanding better payouts and safer working conditions.