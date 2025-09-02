Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to remain in jail as Delhi HC rejects bail in 2020 riots case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur of the Delhi High Court dismissed all the appeals in the case, while delivering its order.

The court had concluded a hearing on the matter on Monday.

The other accused in the case are Athar Khan, Khalid Saifi, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatim and Shadab Ahmed.

Umar had spent his 38th birthday last month from inside the high security Tihar jail where he has spent over five years now.

In July, the Delhi High Court had reserved order on bail plea of Umar and the other accused persons filed in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Arguing on behalf of the Delhi police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the court those accused of acting against the country should remain in jail.

“If you are doing something against your nation, then you better be in jail till you are acquitted or convicted. There was a riot in the capital of the country where 100 police personnel and 41 other persons were injured and one police personnel lost his life,” Mehta had told the court.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution had stated that it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were planned well in advance with a sinister motive and well-thought-out conspiracy.

Khalid, Imam and others were booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.