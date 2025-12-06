Name Dhubri–Phulbari bridge after Zubeen Garg, Congress MP urges Centre

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam, Rakibul Hussain, on Thursday urged the Centre to name the under-construction Dhubri–Phulbari bridge — set to become India’s second-longest river bridge on completion in 2028 — after singer-composer Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen died on September 19 during a yacht outing in Singapore.

“Zubeen Garg was not just a singer. He was a pride and an identity of the Assamese. Among the greatest artistes who carried Assamese music and the Assamese identity to the national and international stage, Zubeen Garg was one of the foremost. To honour such a legendary artiste, I appeal that the Dhubri–Phulbari bridge be named after Zubeen Garg,” Hussain said in the Lok Sabha.

The four-lane 19.28km Dhubri (Assam)–Phulbari (Meghalaya) bridge over the Brahmaputra is a key project linking the two states. It is expected to be completed in 2028. The country’s longest river bridge is the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Hussain met Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday over the naming proposal. He also informed the House that he would be meeting the concerned Union minister regarding the matter.

On Wednesday, Jorhat MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi demanded the Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg.