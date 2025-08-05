Rapist, murderer Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has got more parole, furloughs than earned leaves a corporate employee gets

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year prison sentence for rape and convicted in a journalist's murder, was granted 40-day parole on Tuesday.

Since 2020, the rapist and murderer has got at least 344 days of parole and furloughs. That is far more than the 30 days a year of earned/privileged leave per year an average corporate employee in a generous private company gets in India.

Singh, who will turn 58 on August 15, was convicted in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

In May last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted him and four others in the 2002 murder of the sect's former manager Ranjit Singh, citing "tainted and sketchy" investigations into the matter. Earlier, a special CBI court sentenced them to life imprisonment in the nearly 20-year-old murder case. It held Singh guilty of hatching a criminal conspiracy with his co-accused.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

Despite the serious nature of his convictions, Singh has frequently walked out of jail—often around elections or religious events.

Here’s a timeline of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s paroles and furloughs, compiled from published reports: