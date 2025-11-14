Nitish Kumar thanks voters as NDA wins majority in Bihar 2025 Assembly polls

Nitish Kumar, the incumbent chief minister of Bihar, thanked the Bihar electorate and the NDA leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the thumping victory in the just concluded Assembly polls.

“In the 2025 Assembly polls the people have given us a resounding majority and reaffirmed their faith in our government,” Nitish Kumar wrote on X. “I thank and express my gratitude to all the voters of Bihar.”

In the 243-seat Assembly, the NDA partners were leading in 203 seats. According to the Election Commission’s official website till 6.40 pm, BJP had won 50 seats and was leading in 38 more, while the JDU had bagged 33 seats and was ahead in 51 more.

The BJP is clearly emerging as the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly.

Another key ally, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janashakti Party (Ram Vilas) had bagged six seats and was leading in 19 more.

The Mahagathbandhan partners, Congress, RJD and the Left were trailing far behind with a combined win in 11 seats and leading in 23 others.

In the figures that have emerged so far, the JDU’s vote share is at 19.15 per cent, higher than the 15.5 per cent from five years ago. The vote share of BJP which is ahead in more seats than the ally JDU is around 20.27 per cent.

The final picture will be clear after the EC declares the counting process closed.

During the run up to the Assembly polls, the Congress and RJD had claimed that Nitish Kumar will not be chief minister even if the NDA was voted back to power.

With the BJP emerging as the leading party in Bihar it would be interesting to note if the BJP would leave the CM’s seat for the junior partner.

Nitish Kumar did not sound worried about his political future. “The NDA fought the elections unitedly and secured a brute majority. I thank all the NDA partners, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha. With your support Bihar will continue to move forward and be counted among the most-developed states in the country,” he wrote.

The BJP’s performance in Bihar is in resonance with its outing in the Assembly polls held since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when it reversed the results and formed the governments in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.