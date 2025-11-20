NIOS flags over 100 fake websites and channels running fraudulent admission rackets

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), a national school board, has listed out more than a hundred fake websites and fraud social media channels that are misusing its name and study materials to run a fake admission racket.

The board, which caters to the schooling needs of lakhs of students who have dropped out or failed, last month uploaded the list of 71 fake websites, 34 fake YouTube channels 28 other bogus entities on its website, asking students to be alert about these platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIOS chairperson Akhilesh Mishra told The Telegraph that earlier too the board had come across such malpractices by certain private individuals and coaching centres.

“We have already issued legal notices to the individuals and institutions misusing the name of the NIOS, and an alert has been posted on our website. The NIOS has not given permission to these fake websites and social media accounts to use our materials or video lectures for commercial purposes. This is blatant misuse of the name and resources of the NIOS by these entities. Students should directly contact the NIOS for queries and other issues,” Mishra said.

The NIOS has nearly 30 lakh students, including about 25 lakh in Classes X and XII. These students get flexible learning opportunities and are allowed 10 attempts to pass the board exams over a five-years period.

The NIOS utilises the infrastructure of schools affiliated with state school boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the conduct of examinations. Its study materials are shared with its study centres located across the country.

Sources in the NIOS said the study centres hand out the materials to private entities without the permission of the NIOS. These private individuals and coaching centres

then float fake websites, YouTube channels, Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts to approach students online, posing as NIOS representatives helping with the “admission process”. The study materials are shared to create an impression of authenticity. The fraudsters collect money from unsuspecting students and their families in the name of admission to the NIOS.

The NIOS is not the only institution to face fraud by private individuals. The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have also issued public notices about fraudsters who identify themselves as officials of these regulators.

“It has come to the notice of the UGC that certain unscrupulous individuals are fraudulently demanding money from the public, falsely claiming to represent UGC officials and offering approval of proposals in return,” said the UGC notice issued on September 23.

The AICTE issued a public notice in February about “fraudsters making fake phone calls in the name of officials of AICTE to various universities/ institutions/ colleges and saying that they are working in AICTE and will help in getting approvals from AICTE in turn they demand for that”.

This newspaper sent separate emails to the UGC and AICTE chairpersons asking what action had been taken against these fraudsters. Their responses are awaited.