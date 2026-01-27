Nine stranded on crocodile-inhabited Hyderabad lake rescued in midnight operation after boat failure

Nine workers and engineers stranded in the middle of Mir Alam lake in Hyderabad after their boat engine failed were rescued in a midnight operation by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), officials said on Tuesday.

The group had entered the crocodile-inhabited lake on Sunday to conduct soil testing for a proposed bridge across the Mir Alam tank.

However, the boat’s engine malfunctioned while they were returning in the evening, leaving them stranded in the waterbody.

The workers and engineers contacted a mechanic, who informed them that repairs could only be carried out if the boat was brought back to the shore. The group attempted to manually push the boat but was unable to do so due to thick growth of water hyacinths.

As darkness fell and fears grew over the presence of crocodiles in the lake, the stranded group dialled ‘100’ seeking urgent help.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) control room of HYDRAA received the call and immediately launched a rescue operation after establishing contact with the group members.

Officials said the DRF team reassured the stranded workers and informed them that a rescue boat was being dispatched to reach them safely, leading to their eventual evacuation in the late-night operation.

The team carrying torch lights reached the group after the stranded workers signalled with flashlights on their mobile phones.

In the first trip, four members were rescued and the remaining five were also safely rescued, a release from the HYDRAA said.

The workers and engineers expressed their gratitude to the HYDRAA who rescued them safely during midnight hours, it said.