NIA files case against Khalistani terrorist for Rs 11-crore call to block PM Modi’s flag hoisting

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a fresh FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the US-based Khalistani terrorist and chief legal counsel of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for offering a reward to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag on Independence Day and for attempting to spread disaffection among Sikhs against India.

The case was registered on August 19 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), following a directive from the Union home ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FIR, “Pannun hosted the ‘Meet the Press’ at Lahore Press Club, Pakistan on 10.08.2025, where he addressed the journalists through a video link from Washington, US primarily focusing on the rejection of India’s sovereignty over Punjab and the promotion of Khalistan.”

During his address, Pannun allegedly declared a reward of Rs 11 crore to “Sikh soldiers who will stop the Prime Minister of India from hoisting the Tricolor at Red Fort on 15th August, 2025.”

He also unveiled the SFJ’s new “Delhi Banayga Khalistan” referendum map, which “incorporates Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi into envisioned Khalistan,” the FIR states.

The agency noted that video evidence of the event was retrieved from the SFJ’s official channel on X. The FIR further records that Pannun claimed the outfit had formed a “Shaheed Jatha” to fight against India.

“By doing so, he has indulged in activities for disrupting sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India and spreading disaffection among Sikhs against India,” the FIR says.

The Union home ministry, in its order directing the NIA to investigate, described Pannun as a “designated terrorist and general counsel” of the SFJ.

It said: “Having regard to the gravity of the offence, its national and international ramifications and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency.”