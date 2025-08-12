MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
NHRC probes Dharmasthala burial allegations, collects records and witness accounts

Sanitation workers and other relevant individuals have provided statements to support the investigation

PTI Published 12.08.25, 04:49 PM
Security personnel with the whistleblower, who claims to have been coerced into burying and cremating bodies of women and minors, near a site of an alleged burial related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case

A four-member team from NHRC has arrived in Belthangady taluk and on Tuesday launched a probe into the allegations of mass secret burials in Dharmasthala.

Initiated by the NHRC on its own, the probe involves visits to critical local institutions, including the Gram Panchayat office, the local police station, the Dharmasthala temple premises, and the SIT (Special Investigation Team) office.

During initial consultations, the NHRC team, headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Yuvaraj, gathered records of unnatural death cases spanning decades.

Sanitation workers and other relevant individuals have provided statements to support the investigation. The inquiry is expected to span four to five days, according to the police.

A witness, previously a sanitation worker, claimed and asserted he was forced to bury numerous bodies—many of them women and minors—over several years.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

