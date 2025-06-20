NHRC issues notice to Andhra Pradesh government after woman tied to tree, beaten by moneylender

The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government and the state's police chief over reports that a woman was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up in public view by a moneylender when her husband failed to repay his loan in a village in Chittoor district.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that on June 16, a woman was tied to a tree and beaten up in public view by a moneylender when her husband failed to repay his loan at Narayanapuram village of Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh", it said.

She was reportedly freed by the villagers, the rights panel said.

Accordingly, it has issued notice to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Andhra Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the statement said.

According to the media report, carried on June 17, the victim's husband had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 from a local moneylender about three years ago but failed to repay the same, it said.

"He had taken loans from the other villagers as well. As he was unable to repay the loans, he left the village and since then, his wife has been taking care of herself and her three children by working as a daily wage worker. She has also been repaying the loans to the people in installments," the statement said.

