Kharge writes to Harivansh Narayan Singh, seeks debate on Bihar voter list revision, cites 2023 ruling

Congress president and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted in Bihar.

He called the issue “of paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of the society.”

The letter comes amid continuous protests by Opposition MPs who have been pressing for an urgent debate on the matter since the Monsoon session began on July 21.

In his letter, Kharge invoked a past ruling by the then Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, dated July 21, 2023, where it was said that "...this House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction...".

The restriction, Kharge quoted, relates to “the conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court in the discharge of his ties... except upon a motion for presenting an address to the President praying for the removal of the judge...”.

He further referred to the Chair’s ruling that "...the concept of sub judice is totally misconceived...".

"You will undoubtedly appreciate that the Chair is a continuing entity. You yourself have quoted rulings given by the Chair over the past many years in support of some of your decisions. It is clear from this ruling of the Chair that the Rajya Sabha is entitled to discuss the issue of revision of electoral rolls, which is of fundamental importance in our democracy," Kharge said.

The Congress leader also noted that the SIR exercise, underway in Bihar, is expected to be extended to West Bengal, Assam, and other states.

“Opposition MPs have been repeatedly asking for an urgent discussion in the House right from the first day of the current session,” he said.

"I, therefore, on my own behalf and behalf of the Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha, am writing to request you to immediately allow a discussion on this issue that is of paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of the society," Kharge added.

The Election Commission of India, which is conducting the SIR, has described the exercise as a routine and necessary verification of the voter rolls.

The process involves house-to-house verification to remove names of deceased, shifted, or duplicate voters, and to enrol eligible new voters.

Opposition parties have alleged that the exercise is being used selectively and could lead to the disenfranchisement of voters from marginalised communities.

