Congress fires MEG-AA salvo at PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi sees Adani factor in 'soft stand' on US

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unable to stand up to US President Donald Trump despite his "repeated threats" because of the ongoing investigation into businessman Gautam Adani.

As Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for buying oil from Russia, the Congress harped on how Modi had "flaunted his supposedly close friendship with President Trump", telling him on February 14 that MAGA + MIGA = MEGA.

Rahul fired the fresh salvo on Modi after Trump on Tuesday threatened to "very substantially" increase the tariffs charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25 per cent in the next 24 hours because of New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil, accusing India of fuelling Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Late Wednesday evening, Trump made good on his threat, giving the Congress more reason to target Modi.

"India, please understand: The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing US investigation into Adani. One threat is to expose the financial links between Modi, AA, and Russian oil deals. Modi's hands are tied," Rahul posted on X on Wednesday morning. He did not elaborate on what he meant by "AA".

Throughout the day, the Congress sought to keep the issue alive with memes. Much of the narrative centred around Modi's silence in the face of Trump’s almost daily bluster.

Calling Modi a "weak Prime Minister", the Congress in a detailed post on X said: "The noose is tightening around PM Modi's close friend — Gautam Adani. His abrupt resignation from his port company — his group’s most lucrative business — comes amid mounting legal challenges worldwide, particularly in the United States."

The Congress was referring to Adani's resignation as executive chairman of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ). He has now been re-designated non-executive chairman, apparently to comply with corporate governance laws.

According to the Congress, this is not just a routine move. "Gautam Adani's resignation comes amid mounting global legal heat, with APSEZ handling nearly 28% of India's total port volumes and being the Adani Group's most valuable listed entity."

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh wrote: "President Trump, while still claiming to be a friend of Mr Modi, has hit India hard and unjustly. While his tariff and penalty actions are simply unacceptable, the fact remains they also reflect the abysmal failure of Mr Modi's personalised and headline-grabbing style of huglomacy.

"India had stood up to the bullying of the US in the 1970s, especially under the Prime Ministership of Smt Indira Gandhi. Instead of defaming, distorting and denigrating her, Mr Modi should shed his ego — if indeed that were possible — and take inspiration from the manner in which she stood up to the US. India's foreign policy and administration need a comprehensive reset."