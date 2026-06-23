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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Students, CJP dig in heels amid NEET UG 2026 paper leak protest and outrage

Medical aspirants say years of preparation are wasted while farmer groups join the agitation and back calls for accountability over exam failures

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 23.06.26, 05:15 AM
NEET UG 2026 paper leak protest

The CJP protest in New Delhi. PTI

Years of preparation went in vain when the NEET UG-2026 was cancelled because of a leak, which affected studies and disturbed mental peace, medical aspirants complained on Monday as the protest of the Cockroach Janta Party entered its third day.

The students said they would not leave the protest site until education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. "We are not here to leave the site. We will turn shameless like education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who appears reluctant to resign. Three days have passed protesting at the venue. We will spend the whole month here. We are not leaving until Pradhan resigns," NEET aspirant Antra said. "We had given you (government) a chance to correct the mistake. But the paper leaked again in 2026. This time we will not forgive you."

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Another aspirant, Nida, said: "It was mental disturbance. It is not easy to study and prepare again for 12-16 hours (a day)."

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni faction) has extended its support to the protest following CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's appeal calling for broader participation and requesting farmers across the country to join them.

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NEET UG 2026 Cockroach Janta Party Question Paper Leak
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