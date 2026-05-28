Parliamentary standing committee questions NTA on NEET paper leak and exam safeguards

The parliamentary standing committee on education is learnt to have asked the National Testing Agency to explain the procedures for question setting, translation, printing and transport of the papers.

The panel also wanted to know whether the NTA allows experts involved in question paper setting to be associated with commercial entities such as coaching centres.

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Sources said the committee had sent about 20 questions to the agency to respond in detail against the backdrop of the CBI arresting paper setters of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2026 over the alleged paper leak.

The panel of 28 members, including 17 from the BJP, will meet on Monday to discuss irregularities in NTA-conducted examinations. Sources said the panel had summoned NTA officials for the meeting.

It is learnt that the panel wants to know the standard operating procedure followed by experts to set NEET papers, including how questions are fed into computers, translated into different Indian languages, printed, transported and invigilated, and how students are graded.

The sources said the panel had asked the NTA to clarify whether it had any rules on those engaged in exam work getting involved in commercial activities. Some of the question paper setters arrested by the CBI over the alleged NEET paper leak were found to be running coaching centres.

The sources said the panel had asked the NTA to provide information on sanctioned positions and the number of permanent employees and outsourcing staff in the organisation. The panel has asked the agency to explain how many recommendations of the K. Radhakrishnan Committee, which was set up after the NEET paper leak of 2024, had been implemented. The committee had given 101 recommendations, including conducting the NEET in phases like the JEE-Main. Many recommendations have not been implemented.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed the preparation for the NEET re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21.