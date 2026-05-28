Rahul Gandhi flags CBSE OSM contract ‘conspiracy’ over Class XII evaluation process

The controversy around alleged irregularities in the digital assessment of CBSE Class XII answer sheets deepened on Wednesday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming the contract for on-screen marking (OSM) was awarded to a Hyderabad-based firm that had mishandled the results of the Telangana board in 2019.

Rahul claimed that the CBSE awarded the OSM contract to COEMPT without a proper background check.

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“The company entrusted with this responsibility — COEMPT — had previously committed these very same misdeeds in Telangana in 2019, operating under the name ‘Globarena’. The name changed — but the intent remained the same; the nature remained unchanged. Its history was a matter of public record, yet the contract was awarded regardless. The future of 1.85 million students was handed over to such a company, and yet, no one seemed to care. This is

not a mistake — it is a calculated conspiracy,” Rahul posted on X.

He demanded a judicial inquiry and the constitution of an SIT on the matter.

In an X post, the CBSE denied Rahul’s allegations. “CBSE rejects the allegations regarding the award of contract to Coempt Edutech. It is erroneous, misleading and not based on facts. CBSE has followed the General Financial Rules protocols scrupulously in the awarding of the contract to the agency.”