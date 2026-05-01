Himachal: Army, Indian Air Force douse forest fire in Kasauli after 15-hour operation

In an intensive overnight operation involving troops on the ground and helicopters in the air, the Indian Army and Air Force on Wednesday successfully contained a major forest fire that had raged for over 15 hours across the Gilbert Trail and Upper Mall area of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 3 pm on Tuesday in the forested hills of Kasauli and spread rapidly.

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As teams from the forest and fire departments, aided by locals, struggled to bring the flames under control, the Indian Army's Kasauli Brigade launched an immediate and coordinated response to prevent the fire from spreading across the densely forested area.

The firefighting effort, carried out in coordination with the Indian Air Force, civil authorities in Kasauli and Chandigarh, and other local agencies, involved extensive ground operations by Army personnel, fire tenders and water carriers, along with aerial missions by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

IAF helicopters carried out multiple Bambi Bucket sorties, drawing water from Chandigarh's Sukna Lake, about 60 km away by road from Kasauli, and dropping it over the affected areas. A Bambi bucket is a collapsible container suspended beneath a helicopter to collect and release water or fire-retardant chemicals over active flames.

Officials said the combined ground and aerial efforts helped significantly contain the blaze in key affected pockets, including Gilbert Trail and Upper Mall, while preventing it from spreading deeper into vulnerable forest zones.

Army personnel, including combatant and non-combatant staff, continued operations under challenging conditions through the night, creating firebreaks, isolating vulnerable pockets and dousing residual hotspots to prevent flare-ups. Aerial firefighting continued over stretches inaccessible by land.

Officials confirmed that all personnel and equipment deployed in the operation remained safe and that no injuries or loss of life were reported.

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, Army Commander, Western Command, reviewed the ongoing operation and assessed the ground situation. He commended the personnel for their swift response, courage and relentless efforts under extremely challenging conditions, and awarded On-the-Spot Commendation Cards to those actively involved in the firefighting mission.

The incident comes amid a sharp rise in forest fires across Himachal Pradesh as temperatures continue to climb.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Sanjay Sood said 232 forest fire incidents -- both minor and major -- have been reported in the state so far this year, affecting nearly 2,900 hectares and causing an estimated loss of Rs 67 lakh.

Sood said temperatures in several regions, including Una, have approached the 40-degree Celsius mark, while Shimla has also recorded a steady rise, contributing to an increase in fire incidents over the past few days.

He said that 85 fire incidents have been reported from Mandi, 56 from Dharamshala, 10 from Shimla and six from Solan in this year so far.

Forest fires at two locations in the Sari area of Solan spread towards several villages. Given the area's proximity to an Air Force Station, IAF helicopters were deployed there as well, and after nearly 15 hours of intense effort, the fire was brought under control.

Sood said forest firefighters have been deployed across around 2,000 sensitive forest beats across Himachal Pradesh. The department currently has 10 to 12 drones for monitoring fire incidents, and plans are underway to increase their number further.

He added that this season, a fire line stretching nearly 3,000 km has been maintained across the state, while controlled burning has been carried out over more than 12,000 hectares to reduce the risk of fires spreading.

Rapid Response Teams have also been formed at every circle level, significantly improving response time compared to previous years. In addition, the department has activated a mobile application and a "Fire Engine Portal" to ensure fire alerts reach officials instantly, Sood added.