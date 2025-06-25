NDRF resumes search operation with sniffer dogs to find missing Yamunotri pilgrims

The search for two pilgrims, who have been missing after a landslide on the trek route to Yamunotri, resumed on Wednesday morning with the NDRF pressing sniffer dogs into service.

Eleven-year-old Bhavika Sharma from Delhi and Kamlesh Jethwa from Mumbai are missing after they along with three others were hit by boulders falling from the hillside in the wake of the landslide on Monday.

Earlier, a pilgrim named Rasik from Mumbai was rescued in an injured condition while two mutilated bodies identified as that of Harishankar (47) from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and his 8-year-old daughter Khyati were pulled out of the rubble on Monday night, disaster management officials said.

The landslide occurred on Monday afternoon at a place known as 9, Kainchi Bhairav Mandir located on the trek route to the Himalayan temple.

The pilgrims had fallen into a gorge after being hit by the landslide which broke the railings on the road.

