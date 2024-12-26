NDMC begins tulip plantation to give Lutyens' Delhi a floral makeover

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) began planting over three lakh tulip bulbs on Thursday under its initiative to enhance the beauty of Lutyens' Delhi with vibrant colours.

The effort involves planting tulip bulbs imported from the Netherlands along with bulbs preserved from last year's planting drive, according to the NDMC. NDMC has procured over 5,50,000 tulip bulbs this year which have been distributed among various civic bodies.

The NDMC will plant 3,25,000 bulbs, while the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will plant two lakh and 25,000 bulbs, respectively. According to the civic body, it has preserved 50 percent of last year's tulip bulbs, enabling it to plant 22,000 bulbs in public spaces.

The bulbs will be planted at iconic locations such as Shanti Path, Lodhi Garden, Connaught Place, Talkatora Garden, and Sardar Patel Marg, among others, it said.

Additionally, tulips will be grown in pots for the first time to further enhance the city's aesthetics, it added.

The flowers, which are expected to bloom from February, will showcase a spectrum of colours, including white, yellow, red, pink, orange, purple, and mixed hues.

The NDMC has been planting tulips since the 2017-18 starting with a pilot project of 17,000 bulbs.

Tulips not only beautify the city but also contribute to reducing air and dust pollution, enhancing the overall experience for both residents and visitors, the civic body said.

