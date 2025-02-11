MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
NCW summons BeerBiceps, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani over derogatory comments on Latent

A hearing has been scheduled on February 17 to address the controversial remarks the YouTubers made

PTI Published 11.02.25, 07:04 PM
Ashish Chanchlani (left), Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps (centre) and Samay Raina (right)

Ashish Chanchlani (left), Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps (centre) and Samay Raina (right) Instagram/@ashishchanchlani, Instagram/@beerbiceps and Instagram/@maisamayhoon

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday expressed strong concern over the derogatory comment made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others on comedy show India's Got Latent and summoned them on February 17.

The commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators such as Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India's Got Latent," the NCW said in its statement.

The women's body has asked them to appear in person before the commission. The hearing will take place on February 17, 2025, at 12:00 noon at the NCW office in New Delhi, they said in the statement.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

