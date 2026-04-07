NCERT textbook delay three years in a row: Class IX students left waiting

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has defaulted on the release of textbooks for the third consecutive year.

The NCERT had last month announced that new textbooks would be introduced for Class IX from the 2026-27 academic session. Most schools have started their sessions this week but textbooks are not available.

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In 2024-25, the NCERT introduced textbooks for Classes III and VI. Most of the books were released in July and August, nearly three months after the start of the academic session in April.

In 2025-26, the NCERT introduced textbooks for Classes IV, V, VII and VIII following a delay of two to three months. The second part of the social science textbook for Class VIII was released towards the end of the academic session. The Supreme Court has banned the book for its controversial content on the judiciary. The revised book has not been released.

On March 17, NCERT secretary Himanshu Gupta issued an advisory stating that new textbooks would be introduced for Class IX in 2026-27. The NCERT has released the draft syllabus for Class IX. New textbooks for Classes X and XI will be introduced from 2027-28, the advisory said.

The delay in the release of books and an increase in text materials have disrupted teaching activities in schools. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Sainik Schools and the Eklavya Model Residential Schools follow NCERT textbooks for all classes. Private schools, too, follow NCERT textbooks for all subjects for Classes IX, X, XI and XII. Last week, the NCERT released the English textbook Kaveri, the only book available in the market for Class IX. It is yet to release textbooks for mathematics, science, Hindi, Urdu and social science.

"Practically, there is nothing happening for Class IX students in the school. All teaching-learning activities are centred around textbooks. We are waiting for the new textbooks,” said a Kendra Vidyalaya teacher.

A parent said: "There is no clarity when the textbooks will come. If they are released in July, it would certainly put pressure on the schools and children to manage the academic load. Children are anxious."