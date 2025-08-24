NC tamper hint over thorny order on schools fuels doubts about LG’s role

The Omar Abdullah government on Saturday clarified that its purported directive for a takeover of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami’s schools was a “wrong” version of the original order, implying it was tampered with.

Education minister Sakina Itoo said she had never asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to take over these schools’ management.

But the minister, whose clarification followed a public backlash, did not say who had tweaked the order. Many social media users pointed to the all-powerful lieutenant governor's office.

However, principal Opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) rejected Itoo’s clarification, implying it was a face-saver.

An order from the education department, which comes under the Omar government, had on Friday directed the DCs to take over 215 schools it said were affiliated to the Jamaat-e-Islami and its associate Falah-e-Aam Trust. The order had cited concerns flagged by intelligence agencies.

Earlier, the Union home ministry had through notifications dated February 28, 2019, and February 27, 2024, declared the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The fate of Jamaat-affiliated schools had since been hanging in the balance, although they were allowed to function under strict government control and new managements.

Itoo explained on Saturday that the terms of these schools’ managing committees were expiring and she had merely proposed a three-month arrangement until new managing committees were formed following CID verification.

“I had said these schools would be looked after by cluster principals (from nearby schools), and not by the deputy commissioners as is mentioned in the government order.”

Friday’s order by school education department secretary Ram Niwas Sharma said these schools would be taken over by the DCs who would, in due course, propose fresh management committees after getting them verified.

“They issued a wrong order and mentioned that DCs would run the schools. There is no mention of DCs in my approval. They have created confusion,” Itoo said.

Sajad Lone, MLA and president of the Peoples Conference, had earlier called the order a “blatant display of political overreach and servility”.

A Jamaat-affiliated political party that was last year allowed to contest the Assembly elections is a Lone ally.

Lone, whose party is often derided as the BJP’s “B-team”, called the National Conference the “A team”, alluding to its past ties with the NDA during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time.

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, refused to believe Itoo.

“The hazy illogical U-turn from NCs Education Minister only exacerbates the crisis. Why not admit what has been their official policy of punishing & outlawing the Jamaat since decades?” she posted on X.

Itoo hit back to say these schools had received adverse intelligence reports from the previous government — an apparent reference to the PDP-led coalition.

Some social media users sided with Itoo and asked Iltija not to scapegoat her.

“This is an opportunistic take, calm down and directly name GOI and LG for not letting elected representatives function. And start a begging campaign for letting BJP make inroads in J&K,” Khaleel wrote.

Sajid Iqbal posted: “Please don’t mislead the people. It’s done by your elder brother.”

This was an allusion to Lone and his purported ties with the BJP.

On Saturday, in keeping with Friday’s order, the administration took over these 215 schools’ management under the supervision of the DCs under tight security. This was widely seen as the LG administration’s handiwork.

Classes were held as usual, officials said.