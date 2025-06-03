‘Narendar… surrender’: Rahul hits out at Modi over US role in ceasefire, cites Indira’s stance

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he had surrendered before the US President Donald Trump and accepted a ceasefire with Pakistan.

“I know the BJP-RSS people very well. Apply a little pressure on them and they get scared. Jaise udhar se Trump ne ek ishaara kiya, phone uthaya, kaha Modi ji kya kar rahe ho? (Trump picked the phone and asked Modi what he was up to? Narendar… surrender,” Rahul said addressing Congress workers at Bhopal. “Aur, ji hazoor karke, Narendra Modi ji ne Trump ke ishaare ka paalan kiya. (Saying yes sir, Narendra Modi acted on the instructions of Trump).”

Rahul reminded his audience of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s standing up to the US during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

“You might recall a time, when not a phone call but the Seventh Fleet had come, with weapons and aircraft carriers. Indira Gandhi said I will do what I have to do. This is the difference,” Rahul said. “This is their character. All of them are similar. From the time of independence struggle they have the habit of writing letters to surrender. A little pressure of even a second and they give up.”

Rahul told the Congress workers that past leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were not among those who surrendered, rather could face any super-power.

The leader of Opposition’s fresh jibe at Modi came hours after the Opposition INDIA bloc doubled down on its demand for a special session of the Parliament in a letter signed by leaders of 10 parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress.

“We, the leaders of INDIA, reiterate our collective and urgent request to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22,” reads the letter.

Apart from Rahul, the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee and DMK’s TR Baalu are among the signatories.

Abhishek was among the MPs who went around the world as a member of the all-party teams to express India’s views on the terror against war.

All the major opposition parties have been pressing for a special session of the Parliament following the terror attack in which 26 people were killed and India’s offensive against terror camps operating from Pakistani soil and Pak Occupied Kashmir.

“There are serious questions facing the nation about the terror attack, killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri, the ceasefire announcements, and the implications on our national security and foreign policy,” the letter stated. “We have supported the government’s efforts to engage with the international community on India’s position. The government has briefed foreign nations and the media, but not Parliament – keeping the people of India and their elected representatives in the dark.”