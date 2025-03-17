MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nagpur violence: Don't believe rumours, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

His appeal comes amid violence that gripped several areas in central Nagpur in the evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb

PTI Published 17.03.25, 10:09 PM
Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis File image

Amid violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night called for peace and asked people not to believe rumours.

His appeal comes amid violence that gripped several areas in central Nagpur in the evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

As per the latest updates, four persons were injured after protesters clashed with the police, who responded by firing tear gas shells and cane-charging, officials said.

"Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," the chief minister said in a statement.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the administration.

Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, also said he is in constant contact with the police and asked them to cooperate with the people.

"Nagpur is a peaceful city where people share in each other's joys and sorrows, which has always been Nagpur's tradition. Do not believe any rumours," he added.

Aurangzeb’s Tomb Violence Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Rumours
Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Nagpur is a peaceful city, please don’t believe in rumours about riots

READ MORE
