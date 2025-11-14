Muslim organisations denounce Red Fort blast and call for calm as hate speech rises

Muslim groups in India and abroad have condemned the terror attack near Red Fort that claimed 12 lives on Monday and called for a thorough probe into the incident.

The statements by Muslim groups come at a time when two prominent Hindutva fundamentalists have stirred the communal pot over the car blast.

The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Imam Bukhari, said in a statement: “The Muslim community that remains filled with the spirit of patriotism, stands on this critical moment with their compatriot Indians like a wall reinforced with lead.”

Mahmood Madani, who heads a faction of the cleric body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, had said soon after the incident: “Heartfelt #Condolence to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate occurrence and prayed for patience, strength, and steadfastness for the bereaved families. Hopeful that the authorities will ascertain the facts behind the incident and extend all possible support to the affected families. We appeal to the public to remain calm and united, and not to pay heed to unverified information or rumours.”

Conservative Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind echoed this view early on Tuesday. Its president, Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, wrote on X: “We express deep sorrow over the tragedy and extend heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific incident. We also express solidarity with the injured and pray for their speedy recovery. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind calls upon authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and ensure such tragic incidents do not recur.”

Two Hindu preachers, however, muddied the waters the next day.

Yati Narsinghanand, the mahant of Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna Devi Mandir near Delhi, is heard saying in a viral social media video: “Terrorist dens like Al Falah University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Darul Uloom Deoband should be blown up with cannons by sending in the army....”

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham said in Haryana’s Palwal on Wednesday: “There is a strange thing that whenever such blasts happen, somewhere or the other, people with extremist religious ideologies are involved, targeting India, Bharat Mata and Sanatan Dharma. No matter how much you try to scare Indians or Sanatanis, we will not be scared...”

The victims of the Red Fort blast are both Hindus and Muslims.

Former chief election commissioner S.Y. Quraishi, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former deputy chief of army staff Lt Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah, who had also served as AMU vice-chancellor, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and industrialist Saeed Shervani issued a statement under the Citizens For Fraternity banner.

They said: “The heinous act is an assault on our nation and the shared heritage that belongs to every Indian. As Muslims, we utterly condemn and denounce this inhuman deed. Indian Muslims stand united against all forms of terror. Such crimes cannot and must not be linked to any community or to our Kashmiri brethren, who have themselves borne immense suffering and are an inseparable part of the Indian family.”

The Mecca-based Muslim World League “denounced” the act of terrorism and “reaffirmed the MWL’s firm stance shared by all Muslim peoples under its umbrella in rejecting and condemning all forms and manifestations of violence and terrorism, regardless of their motives or justifications”.