Mumbai sees earliest monsoon onset since 1950, two weeks ahead of schedule: IMD official

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai with a bang on Monday, with heavy downpour leading to suspension of suburban train services on Central Railway's Harbour line, while waterlogging was reported from several areas in the metropolis.

Heavy rainfall was also reported from parts of western Maharashtra and coastal Konkan region. A man died after being struck by lightning in Raigad district, an official said.

Operations on the Metro line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, were suspended between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli on Monday, after heavy rains inundated an underground station, officials said.

“The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai today. This is the earliest onset in Mumbai in the last 75 years,” IMD scientist Sushma Nair said.

Nair said southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on May 29 in 1956. It arrived on the same date in 1962 and 1971, she added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the highest precipitation was recorded at Nariman Point Fire Station (104 mm) in the southern tip of the city, followed by A Ward Office (86 mm), Colaba pumping station (83 mm), and Municipal Head Office (80 mm) between 9 am and 10 am.

Amid the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warnings about thunderstorms and gusty winds, an intense spell of rain lashed parts of Mumbai, especially the island city, for a couple of hours.

Tracks were inundated at Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga and Badlapur railway stations on Central Railway, delaying trains in the morning rush hours, leaving commuters distressed.

Western Railway said there was no waterlogging on its tracks and that trains were running normally, However, passengers reported hearing announcement at Kandivali station that the trains were running late by 15 to 20 minutes due to “technical” reasons.

A tree branch fell on electric wires between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations.

Vehicular traffic was affected after low-lying areas, including King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, Wadala, Hindmata, Kemps Corner, Churchgate, Chinchpokali, and Dadar, witnessed waterlogging.

Among the spots where water accumulated was the heavily-patronised civic run KEM Hospital in Parel.

A BEST spokesperson said buses on a dozen routes had to be diverted due to waterlogging at four locations the island city.

Earlier in the day, the IMD, in its 'Nowcast', forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Mumbai for the next 24 hours, civic officials said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Baramati tehsil in Pune district on Monday to take stock of the rains, which he said were "unprecedented" for May.

Heavy rains lashed Baramati, Indapur and Daund tehsils on Sunday, prompting the National Disaster Response Force to deploy two specialised teams on the urgent request of the district collector.

Incidentally, Indapur, Daund and Baramati tehsils are generally considered rain deficient.

On Sunday evening, rainwater entered several homes in 70 villages in Indapur, as well as 150 homes in Baramati, forcing local authorities to immediately shift residents to safety, police and district officials said.

A stretch of the Pune-Solapur highway near Indapur remained closed for about two hours due to waterlogging but traffic resumed after the water receded.

In a release issued late Sunday evening, the NDRF said it deployed two specialized teams to conduct rescue and relief operations in Baramati and Indapur.