Mumbai on orange alert amid heavy rain, police urge public to stay indoors, flights affected

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, slowing down vehicular traffic and affecting some suburban train services on the Western Railway, officials said. More showers are expected later in the day, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heavy to very heavy” rains in the metropolis during the 24 hours starting 8.30 am, prompting the police to appeal to the public not to venture out.

1 6 Commuters make their way through a waterlogged area during rain, near Andheri, in Mumbai, Friday, July 25, 2025. PTI picture

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has already issued an ‘Orange’ alert for Mumbai and all its neighbouring districts, barring Raigad, where a ‘Red’ alert has been sounded for Friday.

Though it had issued a similar alert on Thursday, the city received moderate rainfall.

2 6 Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway during rainfall, at Vile Parle, in Mumbai, Friday, July 25, 2025. Reuters picture

As per a ‘Monsoon Report’ of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city, Eastern suburbs, and Western suburbs have so far received an average rainfall of 29.40 mm, 29.44 mm and 18.88 mm, respectively.

“The weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly. As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open on a regular basis tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024,” the BMC posted on X.

“Parents are humbly requested not to believe any other information or rumors regarding school and college holidays and to rely only on official information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The civic administration urges citizens to stay in touch with the management of the concerned schools and colleges for more information,” the civic body added.

3 6 BMC workers check water level on a flooded road during rain, at Andheri subway, in Mumbai, Friday, July 25, 2025. Reuters picture

IMD’s Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 22.4 mm and 23.9 mm rainfall, respectively.

Due to the rains since morning, with intense spells in between, vehicle movements on the city roads have slowed down.

Suburban train services on the Central Railway network were running without any problem, said officials. A few locals on the Western Railway network were running 10-15 minutes late, said WR officials.

4 6 Waves crash against the wall of a house in a slum area during high tide in Mumbai, India, July 25, 2025. Reuters picture

Nearly a dozen flights were cancelled and 10 were diverted to nearby areas after rain lashed parts of suburban Mumbai on Thursday. Waterlogging on train tracks and stations led to delay in local train services yesterday, reported the civic authorities.

5 6 A man looks on as waves run through a lane in a slum area, during high tide in Mumbai, India, July 25, 2025. Reuters picture

In view of the forecast for heavy rains in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, police have urged citizens to take precautions.

The advisory asked residents to dial 100 in case of any emergencies.

6 6

“Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously,” said Mumbai police on X.

“Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103,” they said.