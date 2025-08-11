Mohan Bhagwat flags high cost of health and education; Congress says Modi govt exposed

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has voiced concern over the growing costs and limited access to health care and education in India, with the Congress pouncing on the remark to say that it had exposed the Narendra Modi government’s shortcomings.

"Good healthcare and education facilities and all its schemes have become a necessity for every person in society today, but unfortunately, quality services in both sectors are beyond the reach and financial capacity of the common man," Bhagwat said on Sunday, speaking at the inauguration of Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra, set up by philanthropic group 'Guruji Seva Nyas' to offer affordable cancer treatment in Indore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress on Monday posted a clip of the RSS chief’s speech on X, commenting: "Today, health and education are beyond the reach of the common person. They are no longer easily accessible or affordable. Mohan Bhagwat has exposed the Modi government's shortcomings."

The RSS chief warned that commercialisation has shifted health care and education away from their original mission of service and empowerment.

"Commercialisation also leads to centralisation of such facilities. This is the era of corporates, so education facilities become hubs," he said.

Urging systemic change, he added, "The need of the hour is to provide accessible, affordable, compassionate and easy facilities to the public in the healthcare and education sectors. These facilities should be available in as many places as possible."

What Bhagwat has flagged runs contrary to what the government claims.

In January this year, on the first day of the Budget session, President Droupadi Murmu had told both Houses of Parliament: “With improved hospital facilities, treatment options and the availability of medicines, healthcare expenses for ordinary families are steadily decreasing.”