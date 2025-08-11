MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 11 August 2025

Mohan Bhagwat flags high cost of health and education; Congress says Modi govt exposed

The RSS chief criticised the inaccessibility and rising costs of healthcare and education, Congress says remarks highlight Narendra Modi government’s shortcomings

Our Web Desk Published 11.08.25, 10:21 AM
Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat Videograb

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has voiced concern over the growing costs and limited access to health care and education in India, with the Congress pouncing on the remark to say that it had exposed the Narendra Modi government’s shortcomings.

"Good healthcare and education facilities and all its schemes have become a necessity for every person in society today, but unfortunately, quality services in both sectors are beyond the reach and financial capacity of the common man," Bhagwat said on Sunday, speaking at the inauguration of Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra, set up by philanthropic group 'Guruji Seva Nyas' to offer affordable cancer treatment in Indore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress on Monday posted a clip of the RSS chief’s speech on X, commenting: "Today, health and education are beyond the reach of the common person. They are no longer easily accessible or affordable. Mohan Bhagwat has exposed the Modi government's shortcomings."

The RSS chief warned that commercialisation has shifted health care and education away from their original mission of service and empowerment.

"Commercialisation also leads to centralisation of such facilities. This is the era of corporates, so education facilities become hubs," he said.

Urging systemic change, he added, "The need of the hour is to provide accessible, affordable, compassionate and easy facilities to the public in the healthcare and education sectors. These facilities should be available in as many places as possible."

What Bhagwat has flagged runs contrary to what the government claims.

In January this year, on the first day of the Budget session, President Droupadi Murmu had told both Houses of Parliament: “With improved hospital facilities, treatment options and the availability of medicines, healthcare expenses for ordinary families are steadily decreasing.”

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Mohan Bhagwat Modi Government Congress Healthcare Sector Education Sector
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nuke blast: Pakistan’s army chief vows to wipe out ‘half the world’ in a war with India

Field Marshal Asim Munir conjures vision of global Armageddon as he taunts India at black-tie Florida dinner. Also issues separate, combative warning over Indus Waters Treaty, throws taunts about Four-Day War
Mohan Bhagwat
Quote left Quote right

Need of the hour is to provide affordable facilities to the public in healthcare, education sectors

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT