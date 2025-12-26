IT company CEO among three arrested for alleged gangrape of woman manager in Udaipur

Three people, including the chief executive officer of a private IT firm, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a female manager following a birthday party in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, police said on Friday.

Police said the main accused, CEO Jitesh Sisodia, had hosted a birthday party last Saturday, which the woman manager attended. The other two accused are a female executive head of the company and her husband, Gaurav Sirohi, a resident of Meerut.

All three were arrested on Thursday and produced before a court, which remanded them to four days of police custody.

“The accused were arrested following the registration of a case at Sukher police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent on four-day police remand,” Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she was left alone as other guests gradually departed after the party. The female executive head later offered to drop her home and took her in her car, in which Sisodia and Sirohi were also present.

During the drive, the accused allegedly purchased something resembling cigarettes from a shop and offered it to the woman. After consuming it, she reportedly lost consciousness. She regained consciousness the next morning and realised she had been sexually assaulted, the complaint stated.

Police said a case was registered on the basis of the manager’s complaint, following which the three accused were detained, interrogated and formally arrested.

The woman’s medical examination has been conducted, her statements have been recorded, and the investigation has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma, police added.