Mob assaults actress at movie trailer launch, Hyderabad police book mall, event organiser

Case filed after viral videos showed distressed actress escaping crowd at The Raja Saab song launch

Our Web Desk Published 18.12.25, 08:39 PM
Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal File picture

Hyderabad police have filed a case against a mall and an event organiser after the heroine of a newly released movie barely managed to escape from a mob in a shocking incident that was caught on camera.

The case, registered on Thursday, pertains to the mobbing of actress Nidhhi Agerwal during a song launch for the upcoming The Raja Saab, which stars Prabhas, police said.

Police said action was taken as the programme was held without prior permission, even as a large number of fans gathered at Lulu Mall on Wednesday night for the song launch event.

The programme turned chaotic when the actress was mobbed while leaving the premises, with dozens of men lunging at her in an attempt to click photographs and take selfies.

The scary visuals showed dozens of men lunging at her with no space for her to move away.

In one widely shared clip, Agerwal is seen clutching her dupatta tightly while security personnel attempt to push back the crowd and create a narrow passage for her.

She was later escorted to her car by security staff.

“A celebrity was invited and the event was organised without obtaining permission. Hence, a case has been registered,” an official from the KPHB police station told PTI.

Several social media users criticising the behaviour of the crowd and the apparent lack of adequate security arrangements. Many called the scenes terrifying and dangerous.

“Shame on you all” one user commented, while another wrote, “Seriously, this place is crawling with animals.”

Several users said the incident went beyond fan culture and amounted to harassment, calling the incident “scary and unacceptable”.

Agerwal, who stars opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab, has not commented on the incident so far.

