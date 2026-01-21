Minimum temperature to drop by 2° across Jharkhand from 22 January, says Met department

The minimum temperature across Jharkhand is likely to drop by around two degrees Celsius from Thursday due to the inflow of westerly winds, an IMD official said.

Currently, the minimum temperature is hovering around 11 degrees Celsius across the state, with Gumla recording the lowest at 8.4 degrees Celsius.

"With the inflow of westerly winds, the minimum temperature across the state is likely to decline by two degree Celsius from Thursday. The minimum temperature will again rise by up to four degree Celsius two days later," deputy director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand told PTI.

According to a weather bulletin on Wednesday morning, Daltonganj recorded a minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius, while Khunti and Hazaribag registered 10.3 and 10.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees above normal, while Jamshedpur recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above normal.

"The mercury will start rising again from Saturday due to a fresh western disturbance likely to affect northwest India from January 26. A partial cloud cover is also likely in parts of the state on Friday," Anand said.

