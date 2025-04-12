Militant gunned down in Jammu's Kishtwar after grueling three-day hunt

Security forces on Friday killed a militant after a gruelling hunt during three-day-long twin operations in the dense forests of Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu.

The militant death came as Union home minister Amit Shah announced the dissociation of the 12th group linked to the Hurriyat Conference from secessionism.

The army’s Nagrota-based White Knight Corps said a militant was neutralised in Chhatru, Kishtwar. A spokesperson said the operation was launched on the evening of April 9 and contact with militants was established thesame evening.

“The terrorists were effectively engaged and a firefight ensued. One terrorist has been neutralised,” he said.

The army said soldiers were conducting operations despite hostile terrain and adverse weather, posting pictures of jawans scouring the snow-packed dense forests.

The operation in Kishtwar started shortly after another operation in the Udhampur forests, which is far away.

Militants have been evading arrest for days, taking advantage of the dangerous terrain, which had led to fears that they had escaped.

Police sources said two to three militants, part of the same group, were hiding in the region.

“The army has airdropped members of the special para forces at several places to lay a cordon around the militants to prevent them from escaping. Snow and rain, however, are hampering the operation,” an official said.

The army’s Northern Command chief, Lt Gen M.V. Suchindra Kumar, complimented the White Knight Corps for their “swift action and precise execution in neutralising one terrorist” in Kishtwar.

Lt General Kumar said the army was committed to keeping Jammu and Kashmir “terror-free”.