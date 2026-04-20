IMD warns of heatwave across northwest, central and east India for next four to five days

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of northwest, central and the adjoining parts of east India for the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

It said isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and scattered pockets of East Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heatwave conditions on different dates between April 20 and April 25.

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"Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during April 20-26; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during April 20–22; Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during April 20-24; coastal areas of Gujarat on April 24 and April 25," the IMD said.

Also, warm night conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on April 20 and April 21, Chhattisgarh on April 20, and Odisha between April 20 and April 22.

The IMD highlighted that moderate to intense thunderstorm activity can occur over different states of south, central, east and northwest India on Monday.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Madhya Pradesh Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Monday, according to the IMD.

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